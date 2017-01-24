<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY – Bounce From 112.50 Base Expected To Fade Under Daily Cloud Top

The pair bounces from 112.50 support zone (former correction low of 18 Jan) that was retested after yesterday’s fall, but offers solid support for now.

Near-term action remains biased lower and consolidation is expected to precede final break below 112.50 base, for extension of the downleg from 118.65/59 double-top that would look for 111.97 (Fibo 38.2% of 101.17/118.65 rally) initially.

Bearish setup of daily studies supports scenario, with upticks expected to hold below 114.05 /30 zone (falling daily Tenkan-sen / daily cloud top).

Any sustained break here would delay near-term bears for extended correction.

Next strong barrier lies at 114.83 (Fibo 38.2% of 118.59/112.51 downleg) and guards upper breakpoint at 115.60 (19 Jan lower top.

Res: 113.60, 114.05, 114.30, 114.83

Sup: 112.85, 112.50, 111.97, 111.00