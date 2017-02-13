<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USDJPY – Bullish Bias Above Daily Tenkan-Sen The pair cracked psychological 114.00 barrier today, on extension above initial target at 113.91(Fibo 61.8% of 115.36/111.57 downleg). Fresh bulls were limited by falling 30 SMA for now, but the downside stays protected by 20SMA at 113.35 that marks initial support. Expect near-term action to remain biased higher while the price remains above upside-turning daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 112.85). Daily close above 113.91 is needed to signal further recovery and open way towards next pivotal barrier at 114.54 (daily Kijun-sen). Res: 113.91, 114.13, 114.54, 114.93

Sup: 113.35, 113.20, 112.85, 112.50