Feb 13 11:09 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 13 17 10:05 GMT

USDJPY – Bullish Bias Above Daily Tenkan-Sen

The pair cracked psychological 114.00 barrier today, on extension above initial target at 113.91(Fibo 61.8% of 115.36/111.57 downleg). Fresh bulls were limited by falling 30 SMA for now, but the downside stays protected by 20SMA at 113.35 that marks initial support. Expect near-term action to remain biased higher while the price remains above upside-turning daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 112.85). Daily close above 113.91 is needed to signal further recovery and open way towards next pivotal barrier at 114.54 (daily Kijun-sen).

Res: 113.91, 114.13, 114.54, 114.93
Sup: 113.35, 113.20, 112.85, 112.50
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

