<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY – Extended Pullback Found Support Above Rising Daily Cloud

The pair bounced strongly yesterday after pullback from 118.59 found support at 112.55, just above rising daily cloud.

Yesterday's Outside Day generated bullish signal, but recovery is so far limited under bearishly aligned daily Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines at 115.03 and 115.60 respectively.

These barriers also mark near 38.2% and 50% retracement of 118.59/112.55 pullback and sustained break above would generate stronger signals of reversal.

Rising daily cloud is thickening and offers significant support that underpinned larger bull-cycle from 101.17 and penetration into cloud (cloud top is currently at 113.77) would signal fresh extension of correction from 118.59 (03 Jan peak).

Res: 115.03, 115.60, 116.30, 116.85

Sup: 114.43, 114.03, 113.77, 113.47