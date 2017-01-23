<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY – Focus Turns Lower After Recovery Rejection And Fresh Weakness Dropping Into Daily Cloud

The pair dropped into daily cloud on Monday’s fresh bearish acceleration, after recovery attempts were capped by daily Kijun-sen line at 115.57 last week.

Penetration of the top of thickening daily cloud that underpinned broader bulls and contained previous corrective dips, generates strong bearish signal.

Focus turns towards correction lows at 112.55, violation of which will complete Failure Swing pattern for further downside.

Extension below 111.97 (Fibo 38.2% of 101.17/118.65 ascend) is needed to confirm bearish resumption towards next target, psychological 110.00 support (also 50% retracement).

Double-top at 118.65/59 continues to weigh.

Broken daily cloud top (currently at 114.10) marks solid resistance, followed by daily Tenkan-sen at 114.70 which is expected to cap extended upticks.

Res: 114.10, 114.40, 114.70, 115.37

Sup: 113.15, 112.55, 111.97, 111.00