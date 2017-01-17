|
Jan 17 17 10:37 GMT
USDJPY – Fresh Bearish Acceleration May Extend Below 112.85 Target
Today's fresh bearish acceleration cracked daily 55SMA support at 113.22 and is pressuring next target at 112.85 (05 Dec trough). Double-top at 118.65/59 continues to weigh on market for extension of bear-cycle through 112.85 towards next strong supports at 111.97 (Fibo 38.2% of 101.17/118.65 rally) and daily cloud top at 111.56. Bear-cross of south-heading daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen lines maintains bearish pressure. Broken Fibo 76.4% support now offers good resistance at 114.22 (also near session low) that should ideally cap corrective actions. Extended upticks, however, should be limited by falling daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 115.26).
Res: 113.60, 114.22, 114.52, 115.26
Sup: 112.85, 111.97, 111.56, 111.34
