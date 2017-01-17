ActionForex.com
Jan 17 11:05 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 17 17 10:37 GMT

USDJPY – Fresh Bearish Acceleration May Extend Below 112.85 Target

Today's fresh bearish acceleration cracked daily 55SMA support at 113.22 and is pressuring next target at 112.85 (05 Dec trough). Double-top at 118.65/59 continues to weigh on market for extension of bear-cycle through 112.85 towards next strong supports at 111.97 (Fibo 38.2% of 101.17/118.65 rally) and daily cloud top at 111.56. Bear-cross of south-heading daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen lines maintains bearish pressure. Broken Fibo 76.4% support now offers good resistance at 114.22 (also near session low) that should ideally cap corrective actions. Extended upticks, however, should be limited by falling daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 115.26).

Res: 113.60, 114.22, 114.52, 115.26
Sup: 112.85, 111.97, 111.56, 111.34
 

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

