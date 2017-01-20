<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USDJPY – Initial Signals Of Recovery Losing Traction, N/T Price Action Is Holding Between Daily Cloud Top And Kijun-Sen Extension of strong bounce from correction low at 112.55 showed initial signs of stall, after daily Kijun-sen capped recovery at 115.60 (50% of 118.59/112.55 pullback) and daily candle with long upper shadow was left on Thursday. However, bullishly aligned near-term technicals favor further upside, as thickening daily Ichimoku cloud (cloud top is currently at 114.10) is continuing to underpin. Consolidation between daily cloud top and Kijun-sen line is expected to precede fresh attempts higher, with break above 115.57 pivot, to trigger fresh recovery towards 116.28 (Fibo 61.8%) and 116.85 (11 Jan lower top) in extension. Conversely, strong bearish signals could be expected on penetration into daily cloud that would trigger fresh weakness towards 113.71 (Fibo 61.8% of 112.55/115.60 recovery leg) and re-expose 112.55 handle on firm break lower. Res: 115.11, 115.60, 116.28, 116.85

Sup: 114.40, 114.10, 113.71, 113.17