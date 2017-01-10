<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY – Key N/T Supports At 115.20/05 Under Strong Pressure, Risk Of Reversal Increases

Key near-term supports at 115.20/05(5/6 Jan lows) came under increased pressure after yesterday’s upside rejection at 117.52 and subsequent weakness that extended today and probed below first downside pivot at 115.87 (daily Kijun-sen line).

Fresh weakness turned near-term technicals to bearish mode, as daily indicators are pointing lower and suggest further easing after repeated upside rejection that formed double-top at 118.65/59.

The pattern weighs on near-term action that shows risk of firm break below 115.20/05 supports, to signal reversal and open way for deeper correction.

Such scenario would expose next supports at 114.52 and 113.95.

Daily Tenkan-sen offers strong resistance at 116.82, which is expected to cap extended upticks.

Res: 116.20, 116.62, 116.82, 117.52

Sup: 115.20, 115.05, 114.52, 113.95