<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY – Near-Term Focus Turns Higher, Broken Tenkan-Sen Now Marks Key Support

The pair extends Thursday's strong bullish acceleration on Friday and is eventually firmly above daily Tenkan-sen, former pivotal barrier.

Near-term risk is shifted towards the upside, following repeated rejections at 111.50, where near-term base has formed.

Fresh rally approaches pivotal barrier at 113.91 (Fibo 61.8% of 115.36/111.57 downleg), break of which would expose daily Kijun-sen at 114.55).

Corrective pullback on overbought hourly studies should be contained at 112.70 zone (broken Tenkan-sen / 50% of 111.61/113.84 rally).

Res: 113.91, 114.55, 114.93, 115.36

Sup: 113.31, 113.00, 112.70, 112.46