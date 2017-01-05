<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY – Probe Below Key Supports At 116.03/115.75 Increases Risk Of Reversal

Fresh extension lower today cracked key supports at 116.03 (former correction low) and 115.75 (rising daily Kijun-sen), increasing risk of reversal.

Double-top at 118.65/59 (15 Dec/03 Jan highs) weighs heavily on near-term action.

Daily close below Kijun-sen line is needed to confirm bearish scenario and expose next downside trigger at 114.71 (13 Dec low).

South-turning daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 117.08) is expected to ideally cap upticks.

Conversely, failure to clearly break below 116.03/115.75 pivots would signal extended sideways trading, with near-term focus shifted lower, while bear-trendline connecting 12 Aug/18 Dec 2015 highs caps.

Res: 118.03, 118.59, 118.65, 119.00

Sup: 117.65, 117.00, 116.41, 116.03