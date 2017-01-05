ActionForex.com
Jan 05 10:33 GMT

USDJPY – Probe Below Key Supports At 116.03/115.75 Increases Risk Of Reversal Print E-mail
Jan 05 17 10:09 GMT

USDJPY – Probe Below Key Supports At 116.03/115.75 Increases Risk Of Reversal

Fresh extension lower today cracked key supports at 116.03 (former correction low) and 115.75 (rising daily Kijun-sen), increasing risk of reversal.

Double-top at 118.65/59 (15 Dec/03 Jan highs) weighs heavily on near-term action.

Daily close below Kijun-sen line is needed to confirm bearish scenario and expose next downside trigger at 114.71 (13 Dec low).

South-turning daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 117.08) is expected to ideally cap upticks.

Conversely, failure to clearly break below 116.03/115.75 pivots would signal extended sideways trading, with near-term focus shifted lower, while bear-trendline connecting 12 Aug/18 Dec 2015 highs caps.

Res: 118.03, 118.59, 118.65, 119.00
Sup: 117.65, 117.00, 116.41, 116.03
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

