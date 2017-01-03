ActionForex.com
Jan 03 12:02 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USDJPY – Recovery Extension Eyes Key Barriers At 118.59/65 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 03 17 10:42 GMT

USDJPY – Recovery Extension Eyes Key Barriers At 118.59/65

Recovery rally from 116.03 (30 Dec correction low) extends in the third straight day and probes 118.00 (round-figure resistance / Fibo 76.4% of 118.65/116.03 pullback).

Daily techs returned to full bullish mode after rally retraced the largest part of 118.65/116.03 pullback, signaling renewed attack at key 118.59/65 barrier (bear-trendline connecting 12 Aug/18 Dec 2015 highs /15 Dec peak).

Sustained break here is needed to signal resumption of larger uptrend and expose next targets at 119.50 (Fibo 76.4% of 125.84/98.98 descend) and psychological 120.00 barrier.

Failure to clear 118.59/65 triggers would signal further consolidation that should be ideally contained at 117.00 (daily Tenkan-sen).

Alternative scenario requires return below 117.00 for attack at key 116.53 support, violation of which would signal deeper correction, as weekly studies are strongly overbought.

Res: 118.03, 118.59, 118.65, 119.00
Sup: 117.65, 117.00, 116.41, 116.03
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.