|
USDJPY – Recovery Extension Eyes Key Barriers At 118.59/65
Recovery rally from 116.03 (30 Dec correction low) extends in the third straight day and probes 118.00 (round-figure resistance / Fibo 76.4% of 118.65/116.03 pullback).
Daily techs returned to full bullish mode after rally retraced the largest part of 118.65/116.03 pullback, signaling renewed attack at key 118.59/65 barrier (bear-trendline connecting 12 Aug/18 Dec 2015 highs /15 Dec peak).
Sustained break here is needed to signal resumption of larger uptrend and expose next targets at 119.50 (Fibo 76.4% of 125.84/98.98 descend) and psychological 120.00 barrier.
Failure to clear 118.59/65 triggers would signal further consolidation that should be ideally contained at 117.00 (daily Tenkan-sen).
Alternative scenario requires return below 117.00 for attack at key 116.53 support, violation of which would signal deeper correction, as weekly studies are strongly overbought.
Res: 118.03, 118.59, 118.65, 119.00
Sup: 117.65, 117.00, 116.41, 116.03