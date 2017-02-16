<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY – Risk Of Deeper Pullback After Upside Rejection At 55SMA

Pullback from yesterday's strong upside rejection at 115.00 barrier (55SMA) extends today and probes below pivots at 113.65/60 (Fibo 38.2% of 111.57/114.94 upleg / daily Kijun-sen).

Break here would generate stronger bearish signal for further easing.

Yesterday's bearish candle with long upper shadow weighs, along with slow stochastic that reversed from o/b territory and showing plenty of room at the downside.

Near-term risk is turning towards next pivot at 113.26 (daily Tenkan-sen / 50% retracement), loss of which would confirm reversal and open targets at 112.86/37 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% of 111.57/114.94 upleg).

Hourly Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 113.90 and 114.15) is expected to cap upside attempts and guard upper pivot at 115.00.

Res: 113.90, 114.15, 114.29, 115.00

Sup: 113.54, 113.26, 112.86, 112.37