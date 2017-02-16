ActionForex.com
Feb 16 11:14 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USDJPY – Risk Of Deeper Pullback After Upside Rejection At 55SMA Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 16 17 09:39 GMT

USDJPY – Risk Of Deeper Pullback After Upside Rejection At 55SMA

Pullback from yesterday's strong upside rejection at 115.00 barrier (55SMA) extends today and probes below pivots at 113.65/60 (Fibo 38.2% of 111.57/114.94 upleg / daily Kijun-sen).

Break here would generate stronger bearish signal for further easing.

Yesterday's bearish candle with long upper shadow weighs, along with slow stochastic that reversed from o/b territory and showing plenty of room at the downside.

Near-term risk is turning towards next pivot at 113.26 (daily Tenkan-sen / 50% retracement), loss of which would confirm reversal and open targets at 112.86/37 (Fibo 61.8% and 76.4% of 111.57/114.94 upleg).

Hourly Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 113.90 and 114.15) is expected to cap upside attempts and guard upper pivot at 115.00.

Res: 113.90, 114.15, 114.29, 115.00
Sup: 113.54, 113.26, 112.86, 112.37
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.