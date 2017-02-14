<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY – Risk Of Deeper Pullback Exists

The pair is consolidating after yesterday's failure to sustain break above 114.00 barrier.

Gains were capped by falling 30SMA and just under 114.28 pivot (Fibo 38.2% of 118.59/111.61 pullback).

The downside was so far protected by broken bear-trendline from 118.59 peak, currently at 113.25 (near Fibo 38.2% of 111.61/114.13 upleg).

Risk is turning at the downside, as slow stochastic is reversing from overbought territory – negative signal.

Firm break below the trendline/Fibo 38.2% support would trigger fresh acceleration and expose next pivot at 112.85 (daily Tenkan-sen) for stronger bearish signal.

Conversely, sustained break above 113.90/114.20 upper pivots, would improve near-term structure and signal extended recovery.

Res: 113.91, 114.20, 114.47, 114.93

Sup: 113.25, 112.85, 112.58, 112.20