Jan 12 17 09:37 GMT
USDJPY – Strong Bearish Acceleration Generates Reversal Signal
Strong reversal signal was generated on yesterday's rejection of probe above daily Kijun-sen/Tenkan-sen pivots (115.87/116.41 respectively) that boosted today's fresh bearish acceleration. Key support at 115.05 has been taken out and bears extended another hundred pips so far, hitting 114.00 (round-figure support). Double-top at 118.65/59 continues to weigh, providing strong downside pressure. Further bearish acceleration may stretch towards next good supports at 113.10/112.85 (08/05 Dec troughs). Daily close below 115.05 is needed to confirm strong bearish stance. Daily Kijun-sen at 115.87 marks the upper pivot and expected to cap extended upticks.
Res: 115.05, 115.49, 115.87, 116.41
Sup: 114.00, 113.40, 113.10, 112.85
