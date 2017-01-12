<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USDJPY – Strong Bearish Acceleration Generates Reversal Signal Strong reversal signal was generated on yesterday's rejection of probe above daily Kijun-sen/Tenkan-sen pivots (115.87/116.41 respectively) that boosted today's fresh bearish acceleration. Key support at 115.05 has been taken out and bears extended another hundred pips so far, hitting 114.00 (round-figure support). Double-top at 118.65/59 continues to weigh, providing strong downside pressure. Further bearish acceleration may stretch towards next good supports at 113.10/112.85 (08/05 Dec troughs). Daily close below 115.05 is needed to confirm strong bearish stance. Daily Kijun-sen at 115.87 marks the upper pivot and expected to cap extended upticks. Res: 115.05, 115.49, 115.87, 116.41

Sup: 114.00, 113.40, 113.10, 112.85