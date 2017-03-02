ActionForex.com
USDJPY – Strong Recovery After Rejection Below Daily Cloud Extends Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Mar 02 17 09:45 GMT

USDJPY – Strong Recovery After Rejection Below Daily Cloud Extends

Strong recovery after significant downside rejection below daily cloud turns near-term focus higher.

The rally extends into third day, as Tuesday's long-tailed candle and yesterday's long bullish candle strongly underpin near-term recovery that is now eyeing top of narrowing daily cloud (currently at 114.80).

In addition, daily chart double-bottom, formed at 111.60/67 zone, would also prop bulls for attack at 114.80/94 pivots (daily cloud top/15 Feb spike high), as twist of daily cloud next week is also seen as supportive factor.

Broken bear-trendline off 118.65 offers solid support at 113.60, together with rising cloud base/broken daily Kijun-sen (currently at 113.47) which are expected to ideally contain corrective dips.

Res: 114.30, 114.80, 114.94, 115.36
Sup: 113.60, 113.47, 112.98, 112.75
 

