USDJPY – The Downside Remains At Risk While Daily Kijun-Sen Caps, Key Support At 115.05

The downside remains vulnerable after yesterday's limited upside attempts and close below daily Kijun-sen at 115.87.

Recent double top on daily chart (118.65/59) continues to weigh, with key supports at 115.05 (06 Jan correction low/Fibo 61.8% of (112.85/118.65 upleg) being under pressure.

Overall negative near-term studies support the notion.

Break and close below 115.05 pivot is needed to confirm reversal and trigger stronger correction.

On the flip side, daily Tenkan-sen marks the upper pivot at 116.82, break of which would neutralize downside threats.

Res: 116.33, 116.62, 116.82, 117.52

Sup: 115.65, 115.05, 114.71, 114.22