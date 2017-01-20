|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by FXTechstrategy |
Jan 20 17 02:52 GMT
|
USDJPY - Bullish, Sets Up To Extend Recovery
USDJPY - The pair faces further upside price pressure leaving risk higher in the days ahead. This is coming on the back of its strong recovery rally on Wednesday. On the downside, support comes in at the 114.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 113.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 113.00 level and possibly lower towards the 112.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 115.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 115.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 116.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 116.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY looks to extend its upside pressure.
About the Author
Mohammed Isah
Market Analyst
www.fxtechstrategy.com
This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are the author's own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which the author incur any responsibility. The does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report