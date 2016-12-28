<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY - Rally from 117.00 Eyes Key Trendline Resistance at 118.25

USDJPY

Fresh attempts higher from 117.00 zone, where higher base has formed, are reviving near-term bulls.

Recovery rally that is extending into second day is probing above daily Tenkan-sen line (currently at 117.59).

Close above here is needed to generate bullish signal for renewed attack at next pivot at 118.25 (bear-trendline, connecting Aug/Nov 2015 peaks), firm break of which would signal renewed attack at 118.65 (15 Dec peak) and resumption of broader bulls towards targets at 119.50 & 120.00 (Fibo 76.4% of 125.84/98.98 descend/psychological barrier).

Caution on overbought daily studies, as repeated failure at trendline resistance would signal further consolidation under 118.65 high and keep the downside at risk.

Res: 117.85; 118.25; 118.65; 119.50

Sup: 117.35; 117.00; 116.53; 116.24