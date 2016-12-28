|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd |
Dec 28 16 13:11 GMT
|
USDJPY - Rally from 117.00 Eyes Key Trendline Resistance at 118.25
USDJPY
Fresh attempts higher from 117.00 zone, where higher base has formed, are reviving near-term bulls.
Recovery rally that is extending into second day is probing above daily Tenkan-sen line (currently at 117.59).
Close above here is needed to generate bullish signal for renewed attack at next pivot at 118.25 (bear-trendline, connecting Aug/Nov 2015 peaks), firm break of which would signal renewed attack at 118.65 (15 Dec peak) and resumption of broader bulls towards targets at 119.50 & 120.00 (Fibo 76.4% of 125.84/98.98 descend/psychological barrier).
Caution on overbought daily studies, as repeated failure at trendline resistance would signal further consolidation under 118.65 high and keep the downside at risk.
Res: 117.85; 118.25; 118.65; 119.50
Sup: 117.35; 117.00; 116.53; 116.24
About the Author
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.