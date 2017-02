USDJPY - Recovers, Looks To Strengthen Further USDJPY - The pair triggered a recovery higher on Monday and followed through on Tuesday leaving risk further higher. On the downside, support comes in at the 113.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 112.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 112.00 level and possibly lower towards the 111.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 114.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 114.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 115.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 115.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY looks to extend its upside pressure.