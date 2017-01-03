|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by FXTechstrategy |
Jan 03 17 01:56 GMT
|
USDJPY - Recovers Further Higher, Eyes 118.00 Zone
USDJPY - The pair looks to recover higher following a move further higher on Monday. On the downside, support comes in at the 117.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 116.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 116.00 level and possibly lower towards the 115.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 118.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 118.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 119.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 119.50 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further u[side pressure. On the whole, USDJPY looks to extend its upside pressure.
About the Author
Mohammed Isah
Market Analyst
www.fxtechstrategy.com
This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are the author's own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which the author incur any responsibility. The does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report