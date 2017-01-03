<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USDJPY - Recovers Further Higher, Eyes 118.00 Zone USDJPY - The pair looks to recover higher following a move further higher on Monday. On the downside, support comes in at the 117.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 116.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 116.00 level and possibly lower towards the 115.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 118.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 118.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 119.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 119.50 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further u[side pressure. On the whole, USDJPY looks to extend its upside pressure.