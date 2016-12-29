ActionForex.com
Dec 29 13:11 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USDJPY - Signals of Reversal on Break Below Triggers at 117.00/116.53 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Dec 29 16 11:23 GMT

USDJPY - Signals of Reversal on Break Below Triggers at 117.00/116.53

Fresh weakness that was triggered by repeated rejections under bear-trendline that connects 11 Nov / 18 Dec 2015 highs, took out initial triggers at 117.00 and 116.53.

This signals possible stronger correction of broader uptrend from 100 zone (July – Sep base) that was already signaled by strongly overbought daily / weekly studies.

In addition, Failure Swing pattern that was formed on daily chart and daily RSI which emerged from overbought territory, support negative scenario.

Today's bearish acceleration attacked daily 20SMA support at 116.14, loss of which could extend bears towards next trigger at 115.00 zone (daily Kijun-sen / 30SMA).

Close below 116.53 (19 Dec former correction low) is needed to confirm reversal.

Broken daily Tenkan-sen line that turned south and capped today's action, marks strong resistance at 117.22.

Res: 116.53; 117.00; 117.22; 117.79
Sup: 116.22; 115.85; 115.00; 114.13
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.