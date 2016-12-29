<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDJPY - Signals of Reversal on Break Below Triggers at 117.00/116.53

Fresh weakness that was triggered by repeated rejections under bear-trendline that connects 11 Nov / 18 Dec 2015 highs, took out initial triggers at 117.00 and 116.53.

This signals possible stronger correction of broader uptrend from 100 zone (July – Sep base) that was already signaled by strongly overbought daily / weekly studies.

In addition, Failure Swing pattern that was formed on daily chart and daily RSI which emerged from overbought territory, support negative scenario.

Today's bearish acceleration attacked daily 20SMA support at 116.14, loss of which could extend bears towards next trigger at 115.00 zone (daily Kijun-sen / 30SMA).

Close below 116.53 (19 Dec former correction low) is needed to confirm reversal.

Broken daily Tenkan-sen line that turned south and capped today's action, marks strong resistance at 117.22.

Res: 116.53; 117.00; 117.22; 117.79

Sup: 116.22; 115.85; 115.00; 114.13