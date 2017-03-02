|
Mar 02 17 03:10 GMT
USDJPY - Targeting Further Upside Pressure On Rally
USDJPY - The pair took back its intra day losses on Tuesday and followed through higher on a rally during Wednesday trading session. On the downside, support comes in at the 113.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 112.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 112.00 level and possibly lower towards the 111.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 114.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 114.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 115.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 115.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY looks to extend its upside pressure.
