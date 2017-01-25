<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USDJPY - Vulnerable Despite Price Hesitation USDJPY - The pair may be hesitating but remains weak and vulnerable to the downside on correction. On the downside, support comes in at the 113.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 112.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 112.00 level and possibly lower towards the 111.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 114.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 114.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 115.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 115.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY looks to extend its downside pressure.