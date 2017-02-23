USDJPY Could Experience Some Strength In The Next Few Days

On the updated chart of USDJPY, we can see a nice and strong bullish turn taking place from around the 111.60 level, where we labeled end of a complex correction. As such, recent recovery gives us an indication for a completed double zig-zag correction and a suggestion that higher levels will now follow while market stays above 111.60. At the moment we see price trading up from black wave 2, that seems to have found a base at the 61.8 Fibonacci ratio. That said more strength could already be in progress within black wave 3, that may target area above the 115.60 region.

