USDJPY Could Experience Some Strength In The Next Few Days Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Elliott Wave Financial Service | Feb 23 17 09:43 GMT

USDJPY Could Experience Some Strength In The Next Few Days

On the updated chart of USDJPY, we can see a nice and strong bullish turn taking place from around the 111.60 level, where we labeled end of a complex correction. As such, recent recovery gives us an indication for a completed double zig-zag correction and a suggestion that higher levels will now follow while market stays above 111.60. At the moment we see price trading up from black wave 2, that seems to have found a base at the 61.8 Fibonacci ratio. That said more strength could already be in progress within black wave 3, that may target area above the 115.60 region.

USDJPY, 4H
 

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

