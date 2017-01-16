|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd |
Jan 16 17 09:58 GMT
USDJPY Could Extend Weakness To 112.85, As Double-Top Continues To Weigh
The pair remains in red and probes below cracked 114.22 support (Fibo 76.4% of 112.85/118.65 upleg).
Double-top at 118.65/59 continues to weigh, with additional pressure coming on strong bearish close of last week and formation of daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen bear cross.
Fresh bearish acceleration could extend to 112.85 (05 Dec trough), with daily close below 114.22 required to confirm bearish stance.
Thick hourly cloud (spanned between 114.65 and 115.30) offers strong resistance and extended upticks are expected to hold below 115.30 (cloud top).
Res: 114.22, 114.65, 115.06, 115.30
Sup: 113.60, 113.06, 112.85, 112.04
About the Author
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.