USDJPY Could Extend Weakness To 112.85, As Double-Top Continues To Weigh

The pair remains in red and probes below cracked 114.22 support (Fibo 76.4% of 112.85/118.65 upleg).

Double-top at 118.65/59 continues to weigh, with additional pressure coming on strong bearish close of last week and formation of daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen bear cross.

Fresh bearish acceleration could extend to 112.85 (05 Dec trough), with daily close below 114.22 required to confirm bearish stance.

Thick hourly cloud (spanned between 114.65 and 115.30) offers strong resistance and extended upticks are expected to hold below 115.30 (cloud top).

Res: 114.22, 114.65, 115.06, 115.30

Sup: 113.60, 113.06, 112.85, 112.04