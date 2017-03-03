ActionForex.com
USDJPY Is Consolidating Under Daily Cloud Top, Further Upside Favored, Rising Cloud Base To Contain Dips Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Mar 03 17 09:14 GMT

The pair consolidating on Friday under fresh recovery high at 114.58, posted on strong three-day bullish acceleration from 111.67 low.

Recovery approached strong barriers at 114.80 (daily cloud top) and 114.94 (15 Feb spike high), break of which would confirm daily double-bottom pattern for stronger recovery of larger 118.59/111.60 descend.

Yesterday's close above 114.17 (Fibo 76.4% of 114.94/111.67) gave another bullish signal, however, the pair may spend some time in consolidation under 114.80/94 pivots, before bulls resume.

Overbought slow stochastic on daily chart is seen as negative signal, with likely end –of-week profit-taking that may delay immediate bulls.

Rising daily cloud base (currently at 113.59) is reinforced by daily Kijun-sen at 113.47 and should keep the downside protected.

Res: 114.58; 114.80; 114.94; 115.36
Sup: 114.05; 113.59; 113.47; 113.12
 

