USDJPY Is Consolidating Under Daily Cloud Top, Further Upside Favored, Rising Cloud Base To Contain Dips

The pair consolidating on Friday under fresh recovery high at 114.58, posted on strong three-day bullish acceleration from 111.67 low.

Recovery approached strong barriers at 114.80 (daily cloud top) and 114.94 (15 Feb spike high), break of which would confirm daily double-bottom pattern for stronger recovery of larger 118.59/111.60 descend.

Yesterday's close above 114.17 (Fibo 76.4% of 114.94/111.67) gave another bullish signal, however, the pair may spend some time in consolidation under 114.80/94 pivots, before bulls resume.

Overbought slow stochastic on daily chart is seen as negative signal, with likely end –of-week profit-taking that may delay immediate bulls.

Rising daily cloud base (currently at 113.59) is reinforced by daily Kijun-sen at 113.47 and should keep the downside protected.

Res: 114.58; 114.80; 114.94; 115.36

Sup: 114.05; 113.59; 113.47; 113.12