<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USDJPY Is In Extended Sideways Mode, Overall Bulls Remain Intact For Now The price is probing below the triangle, but near-term action shows indecision, as yesterday's trading ended in tight Doji and today's action is so far in the same shape. Thinning pre-holiday trading suggests extended narrow-range consolidation, as likely near-term scenario. Larger bull-phase off 101 zone remains intact, despite initial signs of stall, with price action being underpinned by rising daily 10SMA (currently at 117.06) and daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 116.68). However, daily RSI is attempting out of overbought territory and requires caution. Firm break below Tenkan-sen pivot would soften near-term tone and signal further easing. Next good supports lay at 115.38 (20SMA) and 114.71 (13 Dec trough), loss of which would confirm reversal. Res: 117.85, 118.23, 118.65, 119.50

Sup: 117.06, 116.68, 116.11, 115.38