USDJPY Is Trading Within The Triangle, Looking For N/T Direction Signals Near-term action is entrenched within the triangle, as fresh bulls were unable to clearly break above 118.00 handle. However, overall strongly bullish structure further upside, but the price may spend more time in consolidation, as market is getting thinner ahead of Christmas weekend. Look for initial signals on probes out of the triangle, however, clearer signals require break of key n/t points at 116.68/53 (daily Tenkan-sen/correction low) or 118.65.(15 Dec peak). Caution on overbought daily studies. Res: 118.05; 118.40; 118.65; 119.07

Sup: 117.38; 117.00; 116.68; 116.53