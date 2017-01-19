USDJPY Looking To Break Higher

USDJPY is in a strong bullish mode for the last few months so recent pullback was just a temporary pause within an uptrend that seems to have found some support and a reversal zone around the 112.60 level. We saw this bearish activity as corrective wave 4, that could be now as of recent bullish rally completed. If that is the case then more upside may follow in days ahead. A break above the 115.47 level would confirm a completed correction and more gains to follow.

