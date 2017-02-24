ActionForex.com
USDJPY Remains Biased Lower, Break Below 112.60 Pivot To Threaten Base Of Rising Daily Cloud Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 24 17 10:29 GMT

USDJPY Remains Biased Lower, Break Below 112.60 Pivot To Threaten Base Of Rising Daily Cloud

Strong two-day fall from double upside rejection at 113.75 cracked key near-term support at 112.60 (17 Feb former correction low) and is threatening for further downside.

Bearishly aligned daily studies support scenario, with break below 112.60 to open 112.37 (Fibo 76.4% of 111.57/114.94 upleg) and expose key near-term supports at 111.80/60 (base of rising daily cloud / 06/09 Feb higher base).

Falling 20SMA marks first resistance at 113.05, followed by converged 10/30SMA at 113.36 that should cap extended upticks.

Res: 113.05, 113.36, 113.75, 114.00
Sup: 112.53, 112.37, 111.80, 111.60
 

