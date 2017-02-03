ActionForex.com
USDJPY Shows Strong Hesitation At Key 112.50/00 Support Zone But Downside Remains At Risk While Tenkan-Sen Caps Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 03 17 10:09 GMT

Strong supports at 112.50 and 112.00 resisted repeated attacks, after probes below 112.50 base were stopped at 112.06/04 on 31 Jan / yesterday.

Also, the pair managed to close above 112.50 base during past three days that signals strong hesitation at key support zone.

Near-term price action is directionless in past few sessions, holding above 112.00 pivot but remains capped under sideways-moving daily Tenkan-sen at 113.70.

Bearish setup of daily studies maintains downside pressure for final break below 112.00 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 101.17/118.65 rally) that would trigger fresh extension of pullback from 118.65/59

tops and expose psychological 110.00 support, also daily cloud base and rising 100SMA.

Alternatively, lift above Tenkan-sen pivot would ease existing bearish pressure for stronger correction of 115.36/112.04 downleg.

Upper breakpoints lay at 115.31 (daily Kijun-sen) and 116.10 (top of thick daily Ichimoku cloud).

Res: 113.34, 113.70, 114.09, 114.57
Sup: 112.50, 111.97, 111.34, 110.83
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

