Dec 27 16 04:48 GMT
XAU/USD Above 1,130 Mark
Daily chart: The yellow metal's price did not fluctuate on Monday morning because it was not being traded. However, previously during Friday's trading session the bullion managed to surge by the end of the day, as it ended day's trading session at 1,132.69. In addition, the commodity price fluctuated more to the upside during the day's trading session, as at one moment the metal's price reached above the 1,135 mark.
Daily chart
Hourly chart: The day of no trading should be taken into account when doing any calculations on smaller scale charts, as, for example, the large amount of flat candles on the hourly chart are destroying the calculations of SMAs and Bollinger bands.
Hourly chart
