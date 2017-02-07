|
|
|
Feb 07 17 14:12 GMT
|
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 111.30; (P) 112.04; (R1) 112.46; More...
No change in USD/JPY's outlook. The choppy decline from 118.65 could extend lower. But such decline is seen as a correction. Hence, we'd expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 98.97 to 118.65 at 111.13 to contain downside and bring rebound. Above 113.44 minor resistance will turn bias neutral first. Break of 115.36 resistance will argue that such correction is finished and turn bias to the upside for 118.65 high.
In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the correction is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance. Rejection from 125.85 and below will extend the consolidation with another falling leg before up trend resumption.
