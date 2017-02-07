ActionForex.com
Feb 07 15:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook PDF Print E-mail
Written by Administrator | Feb 07 17 14:12 GMT

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 111.30; (P) 112.04; (R1) 112.46; More...

No change in USD/JPY's outlook. The choppy decline from 118.65 could extend lower. But such decline is seen as a correction. Hence, we'd expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 98.97 to 118.65 at 111.13 to contain downside and bring rebound. Above 113.44 minor resistance will turn bias neutral first. Break of 115.36 resistance will argue that such correction is finished and turn bias to the upside for 118.65 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the correction is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance. Rejection from 125.85 and below will extend the consolidation with another falling leg before up trend resumption.

Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box
 

Daily Fundamental Analysis

US Trade Deficit Narrowed in December 2016
Feb 07 15:11 GMT, by RBC Financial Group
Exports jumped 2.7% to retrace two consecutive monthly declines. December's gain was driven by goods exports, with strong increases in capi...
Canadian December Merchandise Trade Records a $0.9B Surplus
Feb 07 15:08 GMT, by RBC Financial Group
Despite the deterioration in the real trade balance for December, today's report is still indicative of a significant improvement in net tr...
Trade Deficit Narrowed Slightly in December
Feb 07 14:44 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
No major surprises here. Zeroing in on trade volume trends, both exports and imports picked up in the latter half of 2016, after a flat per...
Canada's Trade Balance Remains in Surplus Territory in December
Feb 07 14:40 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
Despite the pull back in export volumes in December, net trade will nonetheless contribute to economic growth during the fourth quarter, wh...
Canadian Dollar Down, Canadian Trade Surplus Misses Mark
Feb 07 14:09 GMT, by MarketPulse
USD/CAD has posted strong gains in the Tuesday session, continuing the gains which marked the Monday session. Currently, the pair is tradin...
Political Uncertainty Continues to Weigh on Sentiment
Feb 07 13:08 GMT, by MarketPulse
US equity markets are poised to open slightly higher on Tuesday but traders are maintaining some caution given the increasing political ris...
Political Worries Supports Dollar, Backs Up Euro Periphery Yields
Feb 07 13:03 GMT, by MarketPulse
Capital markets remain on tenterhooks as a rising tide of economic and political concerns add to investors' anxiety over expectations. O...
Dollar Rebounds, Pushes Above 112 Yen
Feb 07 13:02 GMT, by MarketPulse
The US dollar is broadly higher in Tuesday trading. USD/JPY is also higher, as the pair currently trades at 112.40. On the release front, t...
Euro Drops on Dovish Comments from ECB
Feb 07 12:59 GMT, by MarketPulse
EUR/USD is heading lower in the Tuesday session, as the pair trades at 1.0670. On the release front, German Industrial Production dropped 3...
European Market Update: China FX Reserves Continue Descent, Fall Below The $3.0T Level For 1st Time In Six Years
Feb 07 11:02 GMT, by Trade The News
The USD maintained a firm tone despite the recent decline in the US 10-ear real yields since Friday’s employment report. Euro Zone peripher...
More Daily Fundamental Analysis Reports >>

Featured Contributor

Lowdown on Rate Hikes
Sep 16 13:56 GMT, by Merk Hard Currency Fund
Will she raise or will she not? As financial markets focus on whether we will see a Fed r...

Featured Contributor

Risk-Off Sentiment Hit The European Fixed Income Market
Feb 07 07:47 GMT, by Danske Bank
Today, German industrial production for December is set to be released. Industrial produc...
Asian Markets Followed US Equity Markets Higher
Feb 06 07:00 GMT, by Danske Bank
This morning, Asian markets followed US equity markets higher, boosted by the US jobs rep...

Weekly Fundamental Analysis

Weekly Economic and Financial Commentary
Feb 04 04:29 GMT, by Wells Fargo Securities
The Weekly Bottom Line
Feb 04 04:09 GMT, by TD Bank Financial Group
Week Ahead US Wages Dampen Strong NFP Impact
Feb 04 03:48 GMT, by MarketPulse
Weekly Focus: Heading for a Trade War?
Feb 03 12:41 GMT, by Danske Bank
More Weekly Fundamental Analysis Reports>>

Daily Technical Analysis

NZD/USD: USD Resumes Reign as NZD Slumps on Wheeler
Feb 07 14:46 GMT, by Forex.com
The US dollar has extended its bounce that began at around the start of the month as the Dollar Index's stay beneath 100 proved to be tempo...
EUR/USD Below 1.07 Mark
Feb 07 10:49 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
During the early hours of Tuesday's trading session the common European currency fell below the 1.07 mark against the US Dollar, and there ...
GBP/USD Continues To Slide
Feb 07 10:46 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The GBP/USD currency pair weakened for the third consecutive time on Monday, but managed to remain above the immediate support cluster. Eve...
USD/JPY Attempts To Trim Monday's Losses
Feb 07 10:44 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
The Japanese Yen managed to outperform the American Dollar on Monday, ultimately adding 76 pips during the day, with the immediate demand a...
Gold Conslidates On Tuesday
Feb 07 10:43 GMT, by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
On Tuesday morning the yellow metal's price declined, and the decline in the price can be explained by using not only technical but also fu...
AUDUSD - Rising 20SMA Expected To Contain Corrective Pullback
Feb 07 09:53 GMT, by Windsor Brokers Ltd
The Aussie dollar eased on stronger greenback today, following repeated rejection under 0.7700 barrier. Risk of reversal is increasing as d...
USDJPY Broke Below 112.00 Support, Psychological 110.00 Support Coming In Focus
Feb 07 09:52 GMT, by Windsor Brokers Ltd
The pair eventually broke and closed below strong 112.00 support and cracked the top of weekly Ichimoku cloud (111.77), on extension below....
GBPUSD – Break Below Daily Cloud Reinforces Bearish Near-Term Structure
Feb 07 09:48 GMT, by Windsor Brokers Ltd
Cable broke below thin daily cloud and met next target at 1.2345 (daily Kijun-sen) on today’s strong acceleration lower. Rising bearish pre...
EURUSD – Fresh Bearish Acceleration Could Extend Towards Daily Kijun-Sen / Cloud Base
Feb 07 09:46 GMT, by Windsor Brokers Ltd
The Euro broke below daily Tenkan-sen (1.0723) and 20SMA (1.0691) supports and extended losses on today's fresh acceleration lower. With 1....
Forex Technical Analysis
Feb 07 08:55 GMT, by DeltaStock Inc.
EUR/USD The intraday bias remains bearish, as the pair is currently testing the dynamic support around current levels. Crucial on the upsid...
Daily Technical Outlook And Review
Feb 07 07:12 GMT, by IC Markets
The sellers managed to find their feet early on in the day yesterday, consequently surrendering all of Friday's gains. It was only once pri...
EUR/USD Approaches Wave 3 And Fibonacci Targets
Feb 07 07:05 GMT, by Admiral Markets
The EUR/USD completed a bearish turn at the 88.6% Fibonacci resistance and broke below a support trend line (dotted blue), which could be p...
More Daily Technical Analysis Reports >>

Featured Contributor

GOLD - Remains Bullish In The Short Term
Feb 03 03:23 GMT, by FXTechstrategy
GOLD - The commodity rallied on Thursday following its recent bullish short term uptrend....
GBPUSD - Strengthens, Risk Builds Up On 1.2673/1.2700 Zone
Feb 02 02:35 GMT, by FXTechstrategy
GBPUSD - GBP was seen building up on its Tuesday bullish price action during Wednesday tr...
All Special Reports >>

Featured Contributor

Oil, Target At $44 Remains In Place
Jan 11 03:59 GMT, by Foreign Exchange Analytics
In the Jan 4th email affirmed the view of an important topping near that Jan 3rd high/ris...
US$ Index, Further Near Term Upside Limited ?
Jan 04 04:08 GMT, by Foreign Exchange Analytics
The market is consolidating from the Dec 20th high at 103.65 with the 3 wave action from ...
All Special Reports >>

Weekly Technical Analysis

Weekly Technical Outlook And Review
Feb 06 04:56 GMT, by IC Markets
EURUSD - Risk Remains Higher On More Strength
Feb 06 02:52 GMT, by FXTechstrategy
GOLD - Threatens Further Bullish Offensive
Feb 06 02:50 GMT, by FXTechstrategy
Weekly Technical Outlook And Review
Jan 30 05:35 GMT, by IC Markets
EURUSD - Risk Remains Lower On Further Weakness
Jan 30 01:39 GMT, by FXTechstrategy
More Weekly Technical Analysis Reports>>

Long Term Forecasts Reports

DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2
Aug 18 14:12 GMT, by MarketPulse
DAX 6 Month Outlook 2016 H2 What impact has Brexit had on Germany? It's still too early to determine what the economic impact of Brexit w...
AUD/USD Australian Dollar 6 Month Outlook 2016 2H
Aug 02 15:28 GMT, by MarketPulse
The RBA seems to be little concerned by Brexit and believes it's far too soon to pass judgment on the effect of the 'leave' Europe June vot...
WTI Crude Oil A Year Ahead - Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:45 GMT, by MarketPulse
The second half of 2014 saw a sharp drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil, which had traded at $105 a barrel in July. By January 1, 2015, the ...
DAX Year Ahead – Trends And Expectations 2016
Dec 24 11:11 GMT, by MarketPulse
It has been another testing year for the German economy but once again it has shown the kind of strong resilience that it has become synony...
More Long Term Forecasts Reports >>
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.