The Weekly Bottom Line

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK United States Investor sentiment remained upbeat this week, with U.S. equities looking to end the week on a positive note for the seventh consecutive week despite some profit taking.

Domestic data was relatively robust this week. Economic growth was revised up to a robust 3.5% during the third quarter, with the economy looking to expand by close to 2% during the last quarter of 2016. Sales of existing home rose to a nine-year high in November, while personal income remained flat last month.

Our outlook for 2017 calls for growth of just over 2%. This should be enough for the economy to eat-up any remaining slack, with the ensuing wage pressures helping lift inflation closer to the Fed's 2% target. Canada The Canadian economy looks to be ending the year on a soft note. The CPI data released this week showed that inflation moderated into November, with the Bank of Canada's new preferred measure of underlying inflation growing by just 1.3% year-over-year. Despite a pleasant upside surprise to retail spending, overall real GDP fell 0.3% in October.

While the GDP reading puts downside risk to TD Economics' own view of a 2.2% annualized gain in the fourth quarter of the year, it is consistent with the 1.5% forecast underpinning the Bank of Canada's latest decision to hold rates steady. Overall, the economic data released this week is consistent with our view that the Bank of Canada is likely to remain on hold for the foreseeable future, but the risks of a rate hike are rising. UNITED STATES - ECONOMY TO ENTER 2017 ON A SOLID FOOTING It has been quite an eventful year to say the least. The Dow finished last year at 17,500, after taking in stride the first Fed hike in nine years. It then proceeded to plunge below 16,000 by mid-January as anxiety over the Chinese economy mounted with worries over the global economy pushing oil down below $30 in February. And just as markets found their footing during springtime, the Brexit referendum stunned investors once again. By late summer, over $13 trillion in government debt was trading at negative rates. By early autumn, investors had tacitly accepted the mediocrity of global growth as a status quo and were increasingly writing off inflation as a phenomenon of years' past, leaving bonds in high demand and equities somewhat directionless. But, many of those notions have been upended in recent weeks. The election of Donald Trump in the U.S. has rapidly altered the market landscape. Investors have shunned bonds and gold in favor of equities. Long-term yields surged 70 basis points from election night, while the Dow has been flirting with the 20,000 threshold - up nearly 2,000 after six consecutive weekly gains. Overall, despite some profit taking this week, investors appear optimistic for 2017 despite the significant uncertainty that remains as far as new policy initiatives are concerned. The new administration is still in the process of being formed, with the reins not officially passed for four weeks, and much policy is yet to crystallize. As we look towards the New Year we believe there are a few key themes that should increasingly play out during 2017. Overall, we expect 2017 to be a year which is characterized by: increased emphasis on fiscal policy, an inflection point for interest rates, continued U.S. dollar strength, firmer commodity prices, and plenty of volatility to go around - both internationally and domestically. What is certain is that Donald Trump will inherit an economy that's doing quite well. Data released this week indicated that the U.S. economy grew by 3.5% during the third quarter and is on pace to expand 2% in the fourth. However, this strong pace of expansion is unlikely to be maintained through 2017. Despite one-off export strength last quarter, net exports look to remain a drag on growth during 2017 given the greenback rally. Moreover, dollar strength and elevated uncertainty is likely to weigh on business spending, although the diminishing drag from the energy sector and resilient U.S. consumer should help lift investment next year. On a more optimistic note, residential investment should fare well despite higher interest rates, with existing home sales looking to end 2016 with a bang. Overall, while we believe the higher dollar and interest rates will take some steam out of U.S. economic growth next year, we expect the economic expansion to remain resilient at just above 2%. This will enable the economy to continue eating up whatever slack remains, with the ensuing wage pressure helping lift inflation closer to the Fed's 2% target. Given the monetary tightening that has already taken place, we expect the Fed to proceed cautiously going forward. While our projections for one hike are well shy of the market expectations and the Fed's own 'dots' which suggest three hikes, we'd like to remind the readers that those same dots telegraphed precisely four hikes for 2016 - and we all know how well that projection turned out. CANADA - All IS CALM, ALL IS BRIGHT Canadian market watchers were visited by the ghosts of economic past, present and future. Unlike Ebenezer's epiphany in a Christmas Carol, all three ghosts delivered a stay the course message to the Bank of Canada. This week's consumer price report gave us a new glimpse back into how much slack the economy built up under the weight of lower commodity prices.While the economy weakened early last year, annual growth in the Bank of Canada's former measure of core inflation held slightly above 2% (year-on-year) as the sharp depreciation in the Canadian dollar led to higher prices for a number of consumer items. But, this week, Statistics Canada released the Bank of Canada's three new measures of underlying inflation (Chart 1), which are meant to strip away temporary factors such as currency movements. These measures were growing near 1.5% during the weakest point in economic growth in 2015, pointing to more slack than the inflation data at the time suggested. Fast forward into the present and underlying inflation pressures remain underwhelming. All three measures weakened in November and were below the central banks 2% target. The Bank's apparent favoured measure (commoncomponent inflation) was up just 1.3% in November. The new inflation data raise the question of whether the Bank should cut again. The ghosts of economic present brought news on how the economy performed in the final quarter of 2016. This week's real GDP report certainly disappointed forecasters, with output down 0.3% in October. Still, this reading is largely in line with the 1.5% annualized real GDP forecast for the fourth quarter underpinning the Bank of Canada's latest decision to hold rates steady. The report was yet another reminder of the implications of the Bank's policy stance. Low interest rates continued to bolster domestic demand in October, with the retail sector (+0.7% m/m) outperforming most other sectors of the economy. The depreciation in the Canadian dollar, on the other hand, has, so far, proved insufficient to drive a material revival in the Canadian export sector., which weighed heavily on economic growth in the month. Financial markets provided some forward looking guidance on what to expect in the New Year. The Federal Reserve's move to raise rates earlier this month appears to be doing some of the heavy lifting for the Bank of Canada. Longer-term yields in Canada remain anchored to U.S. interest rates, and are ending the year considerably higher than was expected. As a result, Canadian mortgage rates are inching higher, with the best available 5-year fixed mortgage rate up 30 basis points since early November. Meanwhile, after appreciating through the first half of 2016, the Canadian dollar lost some ground following the Fed's decision. Higher interest rates will take some steam out of domestic demand, but a lower currency should provide some additional stimulus to the export sector. Overall, the economic data released this week is consistent with our view that the Bank of Canada is likely to remain on hold for the foreseeable future.