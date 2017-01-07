<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> The Weekly Bottom Line HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK United States The first week of the year brought a flurry of economic reports and data. Overall, the data paint a picture of ongoing economic progress with signs of building momentum, especially in sectors such as manufacturing that had previously been laggards.

The minutes from the FOMC's December meeting projected confidence in the state of the economic recovery, but also expressed concern over the future course of fiscal policy, which remains highly uncertain.

America generated 153k jobs in December, slightly less than expected. Any disappointment was offset by a jump in wage growth (+0.4% month on month and +2.9% year on year). This is yet another sign that the labor market continues to make progress. Canada This week's Canadian economic data puts real GDP on track to grow by 2.2% annualized in the fourth quarter of 2016, bang on the expectations laid out in our last quarterly economic update in early December but higher than the Bank of Canada's 1.5% estimate. Still underlying momentum remains soft and will likely keep the central bank on the sidelines through this year and next.

Exports rose strongly in November, bouncing back from the lull hit earlier on in the year. While metallic and non-metal minerals led November's gains, energy exports have been steady contributors to growth through since mid-2016.

The labour market ended the year on a positive note, adding 54,000 jobs in December, most of which were in full-time positions. Yet, job growth for 2016 as a whole was soft and the unemployment rate held near-7% for most of the year. With cooler housing market activity likely to take some steam out of job growth going forward, the unemployment rate is unlikely to budge from its current level in 2017. UNITED STATES - FOMC POSITIVE ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK, PONDERS FISCAL POLICY The first week of the year brought a flurry of economic reports for bright-eyed and bushy-tailed investors and economists to dissect. Overall, the data paint a picture of an economy that entered 2017 building momentum, especially in previously lagging sectors such as manufacturing. Complementing the data this week were insights from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) December meeting deliberations. At this meeting the Fed raised the federal funds rate and telegraphed higher expectations among participants for the future pace of rate hikes. The minutes projected confidence in the state of the economic recovery, but also expressed significant uncertainty over the future course of fiscal policy. There are several notable unknowns with respect to fiscal policy. First, the size of any fiscal impulse remains vague. Pledges to cut taxes and increase spending by the President-elect will increasingly face the reality of a slim Republican majority in the Senate and a general distaste in Congress for proposals that increase the budget deficit. This could diminish the overall package of fiscal stimulus relative to pre-election promises. Second, the timing of any potential fiscal stimulus is unclear. Whether tax policies are retroactive and how fast shovels hit the ground after infrastructure spending is signed into law add further uncertainty to the outlook. For an institution that makes forward-looking decisions such as the Federal Reserve such unknowns presents a particular challenge. Third, and perhaps most important, the impact of fiscal stimulus on economic growth and inflation depends on how close to capacity the U.S. economy actually is. This has been an ongoing debate among FOMC participants that has taken on new life in light of potential fiscal stimulus. On the one hand, the unemployment rate, at 4.7% in December, appears close to the Fed's estimated natural level and wages are finally rising briskly, suggesting the economy may already be at full-capacity (Chart 1). In this case, any eventual fiscal stimulus should have limited impact on medium-term economic growth, and would largely manifest in upward pressure on inflation. To counterbalance, the Fed would respond by raising rates more briskly. On the other hand, if the unemployment understates the level of labor market slack, then fiscal stimulus may help to give it that extra push. While the Fed would still react to the improvement with less accommodative policy, the response could be delayed without risking a major inflationary overshoot. The case for some remaining economic slack can be made with reference to the employment-to-population ratio of prime-age workers, which held steady at 78.2% in December, and remains 1.5 percentage points below its pre-recession level (Chart 2). In our view, there is likely still some lingering slack in the American labor market, but it will continue to be eaten up by ongoing above-trend economic growth. By the end of this year, we expect to see the unemployment rate hit a low of 4.4%, and the core employment rate to be fair bit closer to its pre-recession level. Should any meaningful fiscal stimulus materialize at that point, it will likely to be met with a more rapid pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. CANADA - A HAPPY START TO THE NEW YEAR In the final weekly Bottom Line of 2016, we noted that Canadian economic data had been falling short of our expectations late in the year. But, that sentiment shifted this week with a couple of stellar data releases. The labour force report, out this morning, showed that the economy added a stellar 54,000 jobs in December, led by full-time employment. Moreover, Statcan also reported that exports enjoyed a strong comeback in November, with volumes up 3.9% m/m, which retraced most of the losses suffered earlier in the year. In light of these good-news reports, real GDP growth is now tracking a decent 2-2.5% (annualized) in the final quarter of 2016, right on what we had laid out in our last Quarterly Economic Forecast in mid-December. Following a sharp depreciation in the final weeks of 2016, the Canadian dollar also rebounded to 76 U.S. cents by this morning, the highest level since mid-December. Despite this positive data, Canada's underlying growth struggles should not be overlooked. Reflecting on the labour market performance in 2016 as a whole paints a more pessimistic story. The unemployment rate remained stuck in a still-elevated 6.9% to 7.1% range, or more than a percentage point above its pre-recession low. Moreover, 2016 marked a third consecutive year where job gains remained below 1%. In addition, most of the jobs created last year were in part-time (+80K) positions. Digging deeper into the regional story shows that a disproportionate share (i.e., accounting for their relative GDP helft) of the job gains were concentrated in just three provinces, Quebec (+89K), Ontario (+80K) and B.C. (+72K). Quebec was a particular bright spot with the unemployment rate ending the year at its lowest level on record. In contrast, the unemployment rate in 2016 hit 20-year highs in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where low oil prices have taken a hefty bit out of the job market. The unemployment picture is unlikely to improve much in 2017. Oil producing regions will likely start to gain some ground as demand for Canada's energy products continues to pick up. Real exports of energy products were up almost 11% in November y/y. Meanwhile, oil prices ended the week at US$53 per barrel, almost double their 2016 lows. Still, any recovery in oil-producing regions is going to gradual. Meanwhile, cracks are starting to form in the housing market. B.C.'s housing market has already begun what is expected to be a moderate correction. Ontario's market continued to break records through the last few months of 2016, but higher interest rates and tighter mortgage regulation will likely take steam out of that market this year. Given this region's increased dependency on housing-related spending to drive economic activity in recent years, employment gains will moderate along with home prices. Overall, Canadian economic growth is coming in a tad stronger than the Bank of Canada had envisaged for the fourth quarter of 2016. However, the underlying performance of Canada's economy remains modest at best, and the challenging balancing act of stoking export growth and mitigating risks from a housing market downturn should keep the Bank of Canada on the sidelines this year and next.