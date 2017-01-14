<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> The Weekly Bottom Line HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK United States Financial markets this week were captivated by policy-related tweets and a mid-week press conference by President-elect Donald Trump that, while entertaining, proved to be short on policy detail.

Retail trade data this week was broadly in line with market expectations, although the monthly advance was driven by increased purchases of autos and gasoline. Overall, the data remains consistent with our view that consumer spending will continue to support economic activity in 2017.

Promises from policymakers are nothing new, and are an important driver of consumer and business expectations. However, the post-election euphoria may be premature. We remain hopeful that more policy certainty will materialize after the inauguration next week. Canada The Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey pointed to continued improvement in the Canadian outlook, as firms grew increasingly confident about Canada's economic prospects. Similarly, housing starts remained resilient in December, suggesting decent momentum in construction heading into 2017.

For the Bank of Canada, the upcoming monetary policy decision will require balancing these positive developments against a soft pace of inflation and heightened uncertainty post-U.S. election.

Ultimately, the Bank of Canada is likely to leave its monetary policy interest rate at 0.50%, with communication likely to emphasize the many reasons for maintaining this accommodative rate for some time to come. UNITED STATES - RISING OPTIMISM BUT FEW DETAILS Financial markets this week had a fair bit of information to digest, mainly in the form of verbal communication from policymakers. Despite what was deemed a disappointing press conference by President-elect Trump this week given the lack of policy detail, equity markets are expected to end up on the week, while Treasuries round-tripped and should end the week roughly unchanged. The main story in financial markets this week was the volatility in the U.S. dollar index, which could mark the third consecutive week of declines. The key economic data print this week was the December retail sales figure that showed a rise in consumer spending driven largely by autos and gasoline. While broadly in line with expectations, sales ex-autos and gasoline were virtually unchanged from the previous month. Overall, the data is consistent with our narrative that tightening labor markets and past gains in real income growth should support consumer spending in 2017. Other data failed to garner as much attention this week. November data from the job openings and labor turnover survey didn't affect the narrative of a recovering labor market. Somewhat more interesting was price data from surveys of producers and international trade, which showed a pick-up in price growth over the last twelve months, driven in large part by higher energy prices. Given the lack of significant surprise in domestic economic data, markets focused their attention on what was being said by policymakers about the U.S. economy, particular concerning the outlook for monetary and fiscal policy. While market participants have long appreciated the power of central bankers to move financial markets with a few choice words, the dramatic market moves in reaction to recent policy proposals by elected officials has been noteworthy. Recent examples include the market's swift reaction to tweets by President-elect Trump, and the market volatility observed during his press conference this week. The general optimism in the nation's equity markets to the election result have been echoed in surveys of business and consumer confidence. This week, the NFIB optimism index surged, ending 2016 with the largest quarterly increase since 1980. The University of Michigan's monthly survey of consumer sentiment, while pulling back ever so slightly in January, remained similarly upbeat, well above its preelection level and at a rate that historically would suggest some upside to the outlook for consumer spending. While stories have always mattered, and economists have long emphasized the importance of expectations about the future, there is a risk is that at least some of this elation is premature. With limited details on the scope of policy changes or their economic effectiveness, there is a chance that the fiscal policy of the new administration will fail to achieve the economic outcomes promised. In the short-term the rise in confidence (or animal spirits) is a positive for the outlook, but any disappointment could lead expectations to pull back. Hopefully some of this policy uncertainty will begin to fade after president-elect Trump is confirmed as President at next Friday's inauguration. Still, if the events of the past week are any guide, expect financial market volatility to persist. CANADA - POLOZ LIKELY TO FOCUS ON SOFT INFLATION, NOT GROWTH There were more signs this week that the Canadian economy has regained its footing. The Bank of Canada's quarterly Business Outlook Survey showed a further improvement in business sentiment (Chart 1). Nearly all aspects of the report were positive, as the number of firms expecting improvement in sales and investment further outweighed those anticipating a decline. Firms pointed to the level of the Canadian dollar, as well as the outlook for U.S. demand as key factors for growth. It is impossible to talk about the impact of U.S. demand without discussing potential policy changes under President-elect Trump. Protectionist rhetoric and possible trade barriers are the fly in the ointment of an otherwise positive Business Outlook Survey. Indeed, further underscoring the near-term momentum in Canada were the December housing starts figures, as homebuilders broke ground on 207k new housing units (at an annual pace). This was enough to keep the trend pace of starts around the 200k mark, roughly in line with Canadian household formation. Canadian housing is of course a story of regions: housing starts have failed to keep pace with underlying demand growth in Ontario. For this reason, although the national pace of activity is likely to slow next year, we expect Ontario to remain supported by pent-up demand. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is seemingly trapped between two conflicting sets of data: on one side is near-term economic growth that is coming in stronger than the Bank forecast, alongside further improvement in the outlook over the next year. Offsetting this is soft inflation data, particularly as measured by the Bank's new set of core inflation measures (Chart 2). The latter set of data is likely to prevail for a number of reasons. First, the Bank of Canada's core mandate is to target inflation, and so the sizeable deviation from the 2% target that has emerged recently will be of primary concern for Poloz. Additionally, near term growth prospects remain solid, but the improvement in the outlook (as captured by the Business Outlook Survey) remains highly uncertain given the U.S. political climate. Poloz has shown a willingness to take a 'wait and see' approach in the face of uncertainty before, such as in January 2016 decision. Ultimately, it is likely that the Bank of Canada will hold its policy interest rate at 0.50% on Wednesday, while at the same emphasizing the softness in core inflation measures, the elevated level of uncertainty, and the remaining Canadian economic slack (in contrast to the U.S.). Poloz may push back against expectations of interest rate increases, perhaps hoping to talk down longer-term yields. In contrast to market views, TD Economics sees the risks around Canadian monetary policy as remaining skewed towards further easing, not an increase. While we expect inflation to tick back up in the coming months, helped by energy prices, persistently weak inflation may be the catalyst that spurs further monetary easing.