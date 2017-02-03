|
Weekly Forex Fundamentals |
Written by Danske Bank |
Feb 03 17 12:41 GMT
|
Weekly Focus: Heading for a Trade War?
Market movers ahead
- In the US, the data calendar is light and we expect focus to remain on Donald Trump's policy. One game changer may be confirmation of Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary.
- The main event in the UK next week is the House of Commons vote on the Article 50 bill on Wednesday. The vote is expected to be passed and put the government on course to trigger Article 50 on 9 March as planned.
- In the euro area, we expect to see a decline the Sentix index after it reached very high levels in January. Likewise, we expect to see a decline in German industrial production after a solid showing in the autumn.
- Chinese FX reserve data are likely to attract some attention, as we saw big movements in the Chinese currency in January.
- We expect next week's inflation figures from both Norway and Denmark to increase. In Denmark, this is due to base effects and rising food prices. In Norway, we do not expect the increase to last, as the effect of the NOK depreciation eases .
Global macro and market themes
- Data continues to look robust globally and most markets moved sideways.
- The USD continues to weaken, as Trump's team blames Germany, Japan and China for currency manipulation.
- Uncertainty remains high and a trade war could be brewing.
- We expect the USD to strengthen over coming months as more details on Trump's fiscal policy plans are revealed.
Full Report in PDF
About the Author
Danske Bank
Disclaimer
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.