|
Weekly Forex Fundamentals |
Written by Danske Bank |
Jan 21 17 01:46 GMT
|
Weekly Focus: Looking for Solid Indicators to Kick off 2017
Market movers ahead
- We get the first indications on 2017 activity in the US with the release of the preliminary Markit PMIs for January. We also get the first estimate of Q4 16 GDP growth. We estimate Q4 GDP growth was 2.3% q/q AR mainly driven by private consumption.
- In the euro area, we get consumer confidence for January. It has improved since last summer and we expect to see a modest increase for January as the labour market still shows strength. We also get euro area PMIs for January. We expect both manufacturing and service PMIs to increase.
- In the UK, the main event is the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday. It seems as if Theresa May has accepted that parliament needs to be involved in the Brexit negotiation process, as she has mentioned the final deal will be put to a vote in both Houses of Parliament.
Global macro and market themes
- Trump inauguration, May's Brexit speech and China's presence at Davos may well mark the end of the world as we know it.
- Markets taking a relatively relaxed view on risk with the VIX index trading close to decade lows...
- ...and awaiting a more concrete economic policy announcement from the Trump administration.
- The possible shift towards more protectionism may well hurt the global economic outlook.
- We are bullish on Russia, which is a likely winner from the new era.
Full Report in PDF
About the Author
Danske Bank
Disclaimer
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.