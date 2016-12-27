ActionForex.com
Dec 27 11:50 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Weekly Fundamental View Print E-mail
Weekly Forex Fundamentals | Written by Admiral Markets | Dec 27 16 11:05 GMT

Weekly Fundamental View

Coming up

British and Canadian bank holidays on Tuesday, 27 December.

Banks from the UK and Canada extend their holiday to Tuesday as the first Christmas day was celebrated on Sunday.

Why should you care? The market movements tend to be less volatile on average when banks from countries with major currencies are closed.

CB consumer confidence from the US comes out on Tuesday, 27 December.

The report shows the level of financial confidence which is a critical indicator of consumer spending. The survey asks roughly 5,000 households their opinion on current and future economic trends in the field of labour opportunities and economic/business conditions. The previous figure was 107.1 and the current forecast is 108.5(*).

Why should you care? An increase in consumer confidence indicates a stronger belief in the (growth of) economy. A decrease in consumer confidence, however, hints at weaker confidence in the overall economy.

Crude oil inventories are released on Thursday, 29 December.

A buildup in crude oil inventories usually signals decreasing demand from refiners. On the other hand, a drop would signal that refiners are still producing at elevated levels, and the inventory overhang in oil products could continue. This is primarily a US indicator, but it also affects CAD due to Canada's huge energy sector. Previous data showed a change of +/- 2.3m barrels(*).

Why should you care? The price of petroleum products influences inflation, which impacts oil-dependent industries.

Initial jobless in the US claims come out on Thursday, 29 December.

This report indicates how many individuals asked for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week. The previous figure was 275k, and the current forecast is 265k(*).

Why should you care? The overall economic health of the US (like many other countries) depends on the labour market because of its close correlation with consumer spending.

New Year's Day on Sunday, 1 January.

The year 2016 comes to an end, and the new year 2017 begins.

Why should you care? New monthly candles and yearly lows and highs are available on the price charts.
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

More from Admiral Markets:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.