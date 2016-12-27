<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Weekly Report - Energy, Forex, Indices, Commodities ENERGY Crude Oil- Crude oil prices fell on Friday, with WTI down 12 cents, or 0.23%, to $52.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange in light-winter-holiday trading and Brent, the global benchmark, down 0.07%, to $55.01 on London's ICE Futures Exchange. Both benchmarks closed the week pretty much flat, after falling the previous one, but still up for the month. Prices, however, have stabilized right above the upper end of the range that contained them for most of the second half of this 2016, indicating that the bullish potential remains intact. Late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that US crude inventories showed a drawdown of 4.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 16, while gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels and distillates dropped by 1.5 million barrels. But the EIA weekly report released one day after, showed an unexpected build in stockpiles that dented optimism over production cuts. Crude stockpiles rose 2.26 million barrels during the week ending December 16, against a draw of 2.515 million barrels expected. The total stockpile now stands at 485.4 million barrels. The same report showed that refinery crude runs rose by 184,000 barrels per day, whilst distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel drop. Heating oil demand Heating oil demand, however, is expected to pick up as the weather turns colder. On a positive note, stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 245,000 barrels, the second drop in stocks at the key U.S. oil storage hub in the last eight weeks. Finally, gasoline stocks fell by 1.3 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel gain, despite gasoline production rose for the week, averaging over 10.2 million barrels per day. In another news, the US rig count surged by 13 to 523, rising for eighth straight week, according to oilfield-services company Baker Hughes, just 13 rigs short of this year maximum number of active rigs. Natural gas - Natural gas futures for January delivery closed the week sharply higher around $3.60 per million BTUs, following shrinking stockpiles, as reported by the EIA on Thursday, and colder weather finally arriving in the US. Natural Gas traded as high as $3.706 per million BTUs this week, not far from the multi-month high achieved this December at $3.772 per million BTUs. The US Energy Information Administration reported that US natural gas stocks decreased by 209 billion cubic feet for the week ending December 16. Analysts were expecting a storage decline of between 197 and 210 billion cubic feet. The five-year average for the week is a withdrawal of around 101 billion cubic feet, and last year's storage decline for the week totaled 32 billion cubic feet. Adding to the bullish case for the commodity, market data provider PointLogic reported that US natural gas production fell 1.3% to 78.3 Bcf (billion cubic feet) per day from December 15th to December 21st, 2016. FOREX Forex- The FX board saw some choppy trading this past week, but the American dollar retained the title of being the strongest currency across the G-10 bloc. The country released some first-tier macroeconomic data that anyway produced limited reactions amid thin holiday volumes. Overall encouraging, figures failed to surprise. US Q3 GDP was revised higher, from 3.2% to 3.5%, beating expectations of an upward revision to 3.3%. Durable Goods Orders also beat expectations, but still came in negative, with demand for all durable items falling 4.6% against an expected 4.7% decline. The core reading, excluding aircraft, rose 0.9% after a 0.2% gain a month earlier, while the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, was unchanged in November, after a 0.3% monthly increase in October and a 1.4% when compared to a year earlier. For the upcoming week, the last of the year, thin trading is expected to persists, amid year-end holidays, although some spikes here and there on profit taking can't be disregarded. Nevertheless, the American currency heads firmly bullish into 2017. The EUR/USD pair saw little activity, but printed a lower low for the year at 1.0352 last Tuesday, closing the week unchanged around 1.0440. The pair traded as high as 1.0499 mid week, but selling interest quickly rejected the advance. Dollar's momentum on Tuesday was triggered by the BOJ, as the Japanese Central Bank decided to maintain its monetary policy unchanged, rather than with the greenback or the common currency. Despite the BOJ, the USD/JPY was unable to extend its previous rally, spending the week in consolidative mode below the 118.00 level after trading as high as 118.66, a 10-month high, in the previous one. The Central Bank decided to keep overnight interest rates at minus 0.10% and cap 10-year bond yields "at around zero". It will continue to purchase government bonds at a pace of ¥80tn a year, equities at a pace of ¥6tn annually and corporate bonds at a pace of ¥3.2tn. Also, it upgraded its economic assessment, with Governor Kuroda stating that the Japanese economy will continue to grow above its potential from now on, acknowledging that the upgrade reflects better conditions abroad, that is, a lower JPY. The Sterling fell to a fresh December low against its American rival, settling for the week not far from such low of 1.2228, on renewed fears over a "hard Brexit." Scotland First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, presented a proposal for keeping Scotland in the EU single market even if the rest of the UK comes out. But she suffered a setback after Jorge Toledo, the Spanish Secretary of State for the European Union, rejected the proposals for a differentiated deal for Scotland. All of the EU members states have to agree the terms of Brexit, giving each one the possibility of rejecting any UK proposal. Commodity-related currencies were among the worst performers this week, with the AUD/USD pair plummeting to the 0.7160 region, its lowest since last May, amid continued weakness in base metals, whilst the USD/CAD rose sharply for a second consecutive week, settling at 1.3540, not far from the 8-month high posted last November, with the Canadian currency undermined by poor inflation readings released this past week. INDICES Indices- US stocks closed the week with modest gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average establishing at 19,933.81, having traded just 26 points short of the 20,000 threshold this week. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 5,462.69, while the S&P ended at 2,263.79. The week was signaled by low volume trading amid winter holidays in the north hemisphere and the upcoming Christmas holidays. Stocks markets will be closed on Monday both in Europe and America, resuming activity on Tuesday 27, albeit even thinner ranges are expected in the last week of the year. Still, demand for USD-related assets remains high, with US Treasury yields ending the week also modestly higher, and the market will need a huge catalyst, not foreseen just yet, to change course. European equities closed marginally higher in subdued holiday trading, but held near fresh yearly highs with the German DAX closing the week at 11,449.93, up from 11,404.01 on the previous Friday. The FTSE 100 added 44 points on the week, settling at 7,068.17. Banking woes help keeping the upside limited, with the sector down 0.5% on the week. Japanese shares closed the week with modest gains, up 26 points at 19,427.67. After hitting a fresh 2016 at 19,647 on Tuesday, boosted by BOJ's monetary policy announcement, profit taking took its toll on the benchmark, although intraday declines attracted buyers, indicating that bulls are still on the driver's seat. The USD/JPY ending the week closer to ¥117.00 than previous ¥118.00 had little effect on the index. COMMODITIES Commodities - Gold prices were down for a seventh consecutive week, but remained in the lower end of the previous week's range and above December's low of $1,122.62 a troy ounce, with spot settling around $1,132.00. The decline was moderated by restricted trading volume, but news coming from India also helped the bright metal. The world's largest gold-buying nation, is said to be considering cutting the import tax on the precious metal in order to curb its smuggling, from current 10% to 6%, according to people familiar with the matter, although no official government statement was released. Gold, however, will likely remain under pressure, as long as hopes about US growth under Trump's administration and three rate hikes coming from the FED persist. Silver price for March delivery plummeted to its lowest in eight months, down around 2% for the week, closing around $15.738 an ounce. Copper prices also ended the week lower, with the contract for March 2017 settlement on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange closing down 2.7% at $2.4790 for the week, its lowest in over a month. Base metals were unable to take advantage of dollar's rally pause, but bottoms may not be far away, considering the extreme oversold conditions reached lately. Still, narrow ranges will likely prevail next week, with limited trading volumes being the main theme across the financial world. Raw sugar futures made little progress this week, trading modestly higher on Friday, but closing the week flat around $18.20 cents per lb. Cocoa futures fell Tuesday, as Cocoa for March delivery lost over 3% by mid week, but closed the week pretty much flat around $2,247 a ton, on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange. Concerns over ample supply of the agricultural commodity however, will likely keep it under pressure, amid continued favorable weather conditions in the Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa grower. Coffee for March delivery settled down at $136.50 cents per lb., as investors continue to unwind long positions on speculations supply will outpace demand, as in Colombia coffee production is expected to hit a 23-year high of 14 million bags in the 2016-2017 season.