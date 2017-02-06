EURUSD - Risk Remains Higher On More Strength

EURUSD - With the pair closing higher the past week, further bullishness is envisaged in the new week. On the upside, resistance comes in at 1.0850 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.0900 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.0950 level where a break will expose the 1.1000 level. Conversely, support lies at the 1.0700 level where a violation will aim at the 1.0650 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.0600 level. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further strength. All in all, EURUSD faces further upside pressure short term.

About the Author

Mohammed Isah

Market Analyst

www.fxtechstrategy.com

This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are the author's own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which the author incur any responsibility. The does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report