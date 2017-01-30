<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EURUSD - Risk Remains Lower On Further Weakness EURUSD - With the pair closing flat the past week after rejecting higher prices the past week, further weakness is likely in the new week. On the down, support lies at the 1.0650 level where a violation will aim at the 1.0600 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.0550 level. Conversely, on the upside, resistance comes in at 1.0750 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.0800 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.0850 level where a break will expose the 1.0900 level. All in all, EURUSD faces further downside pressure in the new week as long as it trades and holds below the 1.0774 zone.