Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0591



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0549



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0507



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0458





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0490, Target: 1.0620, Stop: 1.0455



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0525, Target: 1.0625, Stop: 1.0490



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Yesterday's rally after finding renewed buying interest at 1.0482 suggests low has indeed been formed at 1.0340 and mild upside bias remains for the rise from there to extend further gain to 1.0625-30, however, break of last week's high at 1.0654 is needed to retain bullishness and confirm recent selloff has ended at 1.0340, bring subsequent headway towards 1.0690-00.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on subsequent pullback as the upper Kumo (now at 1.0507) should limit downside. Below said support at 1.0482 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.0450-55 support first.