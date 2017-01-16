<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0612



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0620



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0633



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0633



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0570





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0575, Target: 1.0675, Stop: 1.0540



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0575, Target: 1.0675, Stop: 1.0540



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency retreated after rising to 1.0685, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback towards the lower Kumo (now at 1.0570) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0550-55 would contain downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0685 would extend the erratic rise from 1.0340 low for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but reckon 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) would hold from here, bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on further pullback as the Ichimoku cloud bottom (now at 1.0570) should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.0550-55 would defer and risk deeper correction to 1.0500-10 but price should stay well above key support at 1.0454, bring another upmove later.