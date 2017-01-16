ActionForex.com
Jan 16 09:35 GMT

Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Buy at 1.0575 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 16 17 08:04 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0612

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Sideways


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0620

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0633

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0633

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0570


Original strategy  :

Buy at 1.0575, Target: 1.0675, Stop: 1.0540

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0575, Target: 1.0675, Stop: 1.0540

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the single currency retreated after rising to 1.0685, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback towards the lower Kumo (now at 1.0570) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0550-55 would contain downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0685 would extend the erratic rise from 1.0340 low for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but reckon 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) would hold from here, bring retreat later.

In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on further pullback as the Ichimoku cloud bottom (now at 1.0570) should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.0550-55 would defer and risk deeper correction to 1.0500-10 but price should stay well above key support at 1.0454, bring another upmove later.
 

