<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0678



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0673



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0642



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0667



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0649





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0625, Target: 1.0725, Stop: 1.0590



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the single currency dropped briefly to 1.0589 yesterday, the subsequent rebound after holding above previous support at 1.0579 together with the breach of previous resistance at 1.0677 suggest the pullback from 1.0719 has possibly ended at 1.0589 and consolidation with upside bias is seen for gain to 1.0700-05 but break of said resistance at 1.0719 is needed to confirm the rise from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) and then towards 1.0770 but price should falter below 1.0800-10 (100% projection of 1.0454-1.0685 measuring from 1.0579).



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on pullback as 1.0620-25 should limit downside. Only break of support area at 1.0579-89 would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0719, bring further fall to 1.0555 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0454-1.0719).