<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0663



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0636



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0625



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0638



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0627





Original strategy :



Buy at 1.0520, Target: 1.0670, Stop: 1.0485



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0630, Target: 1.0730, Stop: 1.0595



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the single currency found renewed buying interest at 1.0579 and has staged a strong rebound, suggesting the pullback from last week's high of 1.0685 has ended there and retest of this level would be seen, however, break there is needed to confirm the upmove from 1.0340 low has resumed for retracement of early downtrend to 1.0705-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) but reckon 1.0740-45 (100% projection of 1.0340-1.0627 measuring from 1.0454) would hold from here, bring retreat later.



In view of this, we are looking to buy euro on minor pullback as 1.0620-30 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 1.0595-00 would defer and prolong consolidation, risk another test of 1.0579 support but downside should be limited to 1.0540, bring another rebound.