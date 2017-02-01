|
Feb 01 17 08:12 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0785
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0788
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0748
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0689
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0680
Original strategy :
Buy at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Buy at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
The single currency has eased after meeting resistance at 1.0812 and consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 1.0760 cannot be ruled out, however, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0748) would limit downside and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0812 would extend recent upmove from 1.0340 low to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) and then 1.0850, however, near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon previous chart resistance at 1.0873 would remain intact.
In view of this, we are still looking to buy euro on pullback as 1.0730-40 should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards said intra-day support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 1.0650-55.
