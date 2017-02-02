|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Feb 02 17 07:44 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0789
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0780
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0770
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0772
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0716
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0705
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0730
Position : - Long at 1.0740
Target : - 1.0840
Stop : - 1.0730
Although the single currency dropped to as low as 1.0731 yesterday, the subsequent rebound has retained our bullish view that pullback from 1.0812 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain towards this level, however, break there is needed to confirm upmove has resumed for further gain to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) and then 1.0850 but near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon previous chart resistance at 1.0873 would remain intact.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Only below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards indicated support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, then further fall to 1.0650-55 would follow.
