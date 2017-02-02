ActionForex.com
Feb 02 09:27 GMT

Trade Idea : EUR/USD - Hold long entered at 1.0740 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 02 17 07:44 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0789

Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 1.0780

Kijun-Sen level                  : 1.0770

Ichimoku cloud top             : 1.0772

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 1.0716


Original strategy  :

Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705

Position : - Long at 1.0740

Target :  - 1.0840

Stop : - 1.0705


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0730

Position : - Long at 1.0740

Target :  - 1.0840

Stop : - 1.0730


Although the single currency dropped to as low as 1.0731 yesterday, the subsequent rebound has retained our bullish view that pullback from 1.0812 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain towards this level, however, break there is needed to confirm upmove has resumed for further gain to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) and then 1.0850 but near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon previous chart resistance at 1.0873 would remain intact.

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Only below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards indicated support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, then further fall to 1.0650-55 would follow.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

