<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0789



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0780



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0770



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0772



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0716





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0705



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0705





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0740, Target: 1.0840, Stop: 1.0730



Position : - Long at 1.0740



Target : - 1.0840



Stop : - 1.0730





Although the single currency dropped to as low as 1.0731 yesterday, the subsequent rebound has retained our bullish view that pullback from 1.0812 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain towards this level, however, break there is needed to confirm upmove has resumed for further gain to 1.0820 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.1300-1.0340) and then 1.0850 but near term overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon previous chart resistance at 1.0873 would remain intact.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0740. Only below previous resistance at 1.0713 would defer and risk weakness towards indicated support at 1.0684 but break there is needed to signal top is formed instead, then further fall to 1.0650-55 would follow.