Feb 17 17 08:20 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0665
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0669
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0640
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0590
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0578
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690
Position : - Short at 1.0655
Target : - 1.0555
Stop : - 1.0690
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0690
Position : - Short at 1.0655
Target : - 1.0555
Stop : - 1.0690
Although the single currency has maintained a firm undertone after staging a strong rebound from 1.0521 and marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, as long as 1.0680 holds, mild downside bias remains for another retreat, below 1.0600 would signal top is formed, bring further fall to 1.0540-50 but price should stay above said support at 1.0521, then euro may staged another rebound later.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Above 1.0680 would signal recent decline has ended instead and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521).
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT