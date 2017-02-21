<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> EUR/USD - 1.0580



Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0595



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0602



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0640



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0629





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0655



Position : - Short at 1.0655



Target : - 1.0555



Stop : - 1.0655





New strategy :



Hold short entered at 1.0655, Target: 1.0555, Stop: 1.0635



Position : - Short at 1.0655



Target : - 1.0555



Stop : - 1.0635





Although the single currency traded narrowly yesterday, as euro has fallen again after meeting renewed selling interest at 1.0633, suggesting the fall from 1.0680 is still in progress and may extend weakness to 1.0540-50, below there would add credence to our view that the rebound from 1.0521 has ended, bring retest to this support which is likely to hold on first testing due to near term oversold condition.



In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0655. Above said minor resistance at 1.0633 would defer and prolong consolidation, risk recovery to 1.0655-60 but only above 1.0680 would signal recent decline has ended instead and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0710-15 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0829-1.0521).