Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Action Forex
Feb 08 17 08:39 GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0648
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0667
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0675
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0745
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0728
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0735
Position : - Short at 1.0700
Target : - 1.0600
Stop : - 1.0735
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 1.0700, Target: 1.0600, Stop: 1.0695
Position : - Short at 1.0700
Target : - 1.0600
Stop : - 1.0695
The single currency did meet renewed selling interest at 1.0706 and has fallen again, reinforcing our bearishness for recent decline from 1.0829 top (last week’s high) to extend further weakness to 1.0620 support, however, break there is needed to retain downside bias and bring further subsequent fall to 1.0590-00 but oversold condition should limit downside to 1.0550-60, bring rebound later.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0700. Only above resistance at 1.0706 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, risk rebound to 1.0735-40 but break of resistance at 1.0755 is needed to provide confirmation.
